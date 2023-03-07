Beijing reports record-high air temperature for early March

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2022 shows the view of skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) at dusk in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Monday reported a record-high local air temperature for early March, with readings coming in at 23 degrees Celsius at 3:14 p.m., surpassing the previous record high of 22.3 degrees Celsius set on March 10, 2008.

According to the Beijing Meteorological Service, the temperature rise in Beijing will persist until March 10, and maximum air temperatures will range between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius each day.

The National Meteorological Center has forecast that some areas of central and eastern China will break local air temperature records for early March.

As the rising temperatures have led to a high pollen concentration in Beijing, meteorological authorities have advised that those with seasonal allergies should ensure they are taking precautions when outdoors.

