Chubby bird gets a nickname: glutinous rice ball

(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 01, 2023

This chubby bird has recently won many likes on Chinese social media. Chinese netizens nicknamed it tuanzi or tangyuan, which means glutinous rice ball. Do you know what kind of bird this is?

(Video source: Douyin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)