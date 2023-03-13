Home>>
Two bird species spotted for first time in Xiamen, SE China’s Fujian
(People's Daily Online) 10:12, March 13, 2023
|Photo shows a vinous-throated parrotbill in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Xu Bing)
Two species of wild birds, the vinous-throated parrotbill and the common gull, were recently spotted in Xiamen city, southeast China’s Fujian Province for the first time, according to the Xiamen Birdwatching Association.
So far, 439 species of wild birds have been recorded in the city.
Chen Hao, deputy director of the association, said it was not easy to spot the two bird species in the city because vinous-throated parrotbills usually inhabit forests, while common gulls, black-headed gulls and vega gulls appear together, making it difficult to discern common gulls in the distance.
