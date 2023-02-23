Tourists flock to E China's Xiamen for cherry blossom season

People's Daily Online) 16:38, February 23, 2023

Visitors enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the blooming cherry blossoms in Aoguan village in east China’s coastal city of Xiamen. (Photo/Xu Jianxun)

In the early spring season, Aoguan village in east China’s coastal city of Xiamen has become a popular destination for tourists to view the breathtaking beauty of the blooming cherry blossoms.

Clusters of cherry blossoms, with bees and butterflies fluttering amid the vivid pink hues of petals and birds perching on branches in the warm sunshine, create a vibrant springtime spectacle.

