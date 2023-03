We Are China

Cole flowers in full blossom in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:26, March 14, 2023

Visitors take sightseeing mini trains to enjoy cole flowers in Panjiang Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows cole flower fields in Panjiang Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

People visit cole flower fields in Panjiang Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows visitors take sightseeing mini trains to enjoy cole flowers in Panjiang Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This aerial panorama photo taken on March 12, 2023 shows cole flower fields in Panjiang Township of Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

