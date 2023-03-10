Home>>
Hong Kong Flower Show kicks off
(Ecns.cn) 15:32, March 10, 2023
Flowers are on show during the Hong Kong Flower Show 2023, which will last from March 10 to 19 after a three-year hiatus at Victoria Park, exhibiting over 400,000 flowers. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Romantic spring adorned with blooming bougainvillea in SW China’s Yunnan
- In pics: Hong Kong Flower Show 2023
- Scenery of cole flower field in SW China's Guizhou
- Asia's leading flower market cashes in on "she economy"
- 500-year-old magnolia tree blooms in Zhejiang
- Various spring flowers repaint countryside in Sichuan
- Flower tours accelerate recovery of China's tourism market
- 400-year-old saucer magnolia tree blossoms in Hanzhong, NW China’s Shaanxi
- View of cherry blossoms in SW China
- Sea of golden cole flowers in full bloom in Jiangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.