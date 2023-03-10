Hong Kong Flower Show kicks off

Ecns.cn) 15:32, March 10, 2023

Flowers are on show during the Hong Kong Flower Show 2023, which will last from March 10 to 19 after a three-year hiatus at Victoria Park, exhibiting over 400,000 flowers. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)