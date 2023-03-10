In pics: Hong Kong Flower Show 2023

Xinhua) 08:46, March 10, 2023

Staff members do preparation work for the upcoming Hong Kong Flower Show 2023 at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 9, 2023. The flower show will be held from March 10 to 19. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows flower beds for the upcoming Hong Kong Flower Show 2023 at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong. The flower show will be held from March 10 to 19. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows flower beds for the upcoming Hong Kong Flower Show 2023 at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong. The flower show will be held from March 10 to 19. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Staff members do preparation work for the upcoming Hong Kong Flower Show 2023 at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong, March 9, 2023. The flower show will be held from March 10 to 19. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows flower beds for the upcoming Hong Kong Flower Show 2023 at Victoria Park in south China's Hong Kong. The flower show will be held from March 10 to 19. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

