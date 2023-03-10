Home>>
Romantic spring adorned with blooming bougainvillea in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:02, March 10, 2023
Photo shows blooming bougainvillea at a park in Manlian village in Pu’er, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Qiping)
Over 200,000 colorful blossoms of bougainvillea recently added a spring air to a park in Manlian village in Pu’er, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, drawing throngs of visitors to check out the romantic scenery of the season.
