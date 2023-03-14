Cherry blossoms attract tourists in Hangzhou, east China

Xinhua) 09:28, March 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2023 shows cherry blossoms in Tangbu Village of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The cherry blossoms in full bloom attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists walk past cherry blossoms in Tangbu Village of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. The cherry blossoms in full bloom attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A woman poses for pictures among cherry blossoms in Tangbu Village of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2023. The cherry blossoms in full bloom attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

