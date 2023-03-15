Home>>
Giant pandas enjoy refreshments at Chongqing Zoo
(Ecns.cn) 15:49, March 15, 2023
Four giant pandas, Shuang Shuang, Chong Chong, Xi Xi and Qing Qing, enjoy their refreshments, attracting many visitors, at Chongqing Zoo, March 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
