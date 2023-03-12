In pics: giant panda family in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. The Giant Panda Conservation Center in Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur is currently home to a family of four, including the giant panda father Xing Xing, mother Liang Liang as well as their daughters Yi Yi and Sheng Yi. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Giant panda Liang Liang (L) and Sheng Yi eat bamboo leaves at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Tourists take selfies with a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
A giant panda keeper feeds Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows giant panda Yi Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows giant panda Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows giant panda Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Giant panda Liang Liang (L) and Sheng Yi play at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
