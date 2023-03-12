In pics: giant panda family in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Giant panda Liang Liang (L) and Sheng Yi eat bamboo leaves at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. The Giant Panda Conservation Center in Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur is currently home to a family of four, including the giant panda father Xing Xing, mother Liang Liang as well as their daughters Yi Yi and Sheng Yi. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Tourists take selfies with a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A giant panda keeper feeds Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows giant panda Yi Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows giant panda Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Tourists look at a giant panda at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows giant panda Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Giant panda Liang Liang (L) and Sheng Yi play at Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

