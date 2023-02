People visit photographic exhibition of giant panda Xiang Xiang in Tokyo, Japan

Xinhua) 15:39, February 21, 2023

A visitor takes photos during a photographic exhibition of giant panda Xiang Xiang in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. Xiang Xiang will be sent home to China on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

An 18-meter-high poster of giant panda Xiang Xiang is seen outside a shopping mall in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 17, 2023. Xiang Xiang will be sent home to China on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

