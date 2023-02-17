Japanese say goodbye to giant panda Xiang Xiang before her return to China

(People's Daily App) 15:36, February 17, 2023

A large number of visitors lined up at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, to say goodbye to Xiang Xiang, a female giant panda who will return to China on February 21.

Xiang Xiang was born on June 12, 2017. She is the first panda cub born in Ueno in nearly 29 years, and has been popular with local people.

(Video produced by He Jieqiong and Di Jingyuan; Video source: CCTV)

