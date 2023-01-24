Moscow Zoo prepares food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 13:24, January 24, 2023

Giant panda Ruyi approaches festive decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, Jan. 23, 2023. The Moscow Zoo prepared food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Giant panda Dingding plays with festive decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, Jan. 23, 2023. The Moscow Zoo prepared food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Giant panda Dingding plays with festive decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, Jan. 23, 2023. The Moscow Zoo prepared food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Giant panda Dingding eats a bamboo shoot at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, Jan. 23, 2023. The Moscow Zoo prepared food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Giant panda Dingding plays with festive decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, Jan. 23, 2023. The Moscow Zoo prepared food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

Giant panda Dingding sits beside festive decorations at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, Jan. 23, 2023. The Moscow Zoo prepared food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

