Chengdu center works out world's first DNA testing kit for giant panda
(CGTN) 16:05, January 06, 2023
In December 2022, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda worked out the world's first DNA testing kit for the precious animal. The invention helps standardize individual identification and paternity test technology for giant pandas, filling a gap in the field. The kit applies advanced forensic micro-detection methods to giant pandas for the first time.
