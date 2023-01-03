Giant pandas greet New Year at Panda House in Xining, NW China’s Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 16:23, January 03, 2023

Four giant pandas living at the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, showed great interest in gifts prepared for them during a celebration activity to welcome the New Year. Since opening to the public in 2019, the panda house has held various New Year celebration activities to attract visitors.

A giant panda eats bamboo inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)

A giant panda plays inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)

A giant panda eats bamboo inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)

A giant panda eats fruits inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)

A giant panda eats fruits inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)