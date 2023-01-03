Giant pandas greet New Year at Panda House in Xining, NW China’s Qinghai
Four giant pandas living at the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, showed great interest in gifts prepared for them during a celebration activity to welcome the New Year. Since opening to the public in 2019, the panda house has held various New Year celebration activities to attract visitors.
A giant panda eats bamboo inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province, during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)
A giant panda plays inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)
A giant panda eats bamboo inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)
A giant panda eats fruits inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)
A giant panda eats fruits inside the Panda House in Xining, capital city of northwest China’s Qinghai Province during a New Year celebration activity. (Photo courtesy of the Panda House in Xining)
