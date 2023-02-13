Images of giant panda captured in SW China's Sichuan
Photo shows the image of a wild giant panda captured by an infrared camera installed inside the Laohegou section of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Laohegou Nature Conservation Center)
An infrared camera has captured images of a wild giant panda inside the Laohegou section of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, Mianyang city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
In the footage, which was recorded at 5:08 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, the chubby giant panda walks toward the camera and slowly leaves the device. A staff member of the Laohegou Nature Conservation Center explained that it is the first time that footage of a wild giant panda has been captured at the site.
Photo shows the image of a wild giant panda captured by an infrared camera installed inside the Laohegou section of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Laohegou Nature Conservation Center)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cuddly pandas' get-together
- Moscow Zoo prepares food and festive decorations for giant pandas to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year
- Giant panda cubs in China's Sichuan make first group appearance to greet upcoming Spring Festival
- Wild giant panda rescued after entering villager's courtyard in China's Sichuan
- Chengdu center works out world's first DNA testing kit for giant panda
- Giant pandas greet New Year at Panda House in Xining, NW China’s Qinghai
- Panda cubs greet visitors ahead of New Year
- 13 panda cubs send New Year greetings in SW China
- Too cute to bear: Pandas swinging in snow
- Giant panda from China seen in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.