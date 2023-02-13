Images of giant panda captured in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:39, February 13, 2023

Photo shows the image of a wild giant panda captured by an infrared camera installed inside the Laohegou section of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Laohegou Nature Conservation Center)

An infrared camera has captured images of a wild giant panda inside the Laohegou section of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, Mianyang city, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

In the footage, which was recorded at 5:08 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, the chubby giant panda walks toward the camera and slowly leaves the device. A staff member of the Laohegou Nature Conservation Center explained that it is the first time that footage of a wild giant panda has been captured at the site.

Photo shows the image of a wild giant panda captured by an infrared camera installed inside the Laohegou section of the Giant Panda National Park in Pingwu county, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Laohegou Nature Conservation Center)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)