Thursday, February 02, 2023

Cuddly pandas' get-together

(People's Daily App) 13:37, February 02, 2023

Cuteness overload! Grab some bamboo and join a party with some furry company. These pandas live at the Chongqing Zoo in Southwest China's Chongqing.

