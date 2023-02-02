Home>>
Cuddly pandas' get-together
(People's Daily App) 13:37, February 02, 2023
Cuteness overload! Grab some bamboo and join a party with some furry company. These pandas live at the Chongqing Zoo in Southwest China's Chongqing.
