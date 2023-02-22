Japan-born giant panda Xiang Xiang returns to China

The Japan-born giant panda Xiang Xiang arrives at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan-born female giant panda Xiang Xiang arrived at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base, a giant panda research and breeding facility in the city of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

The beloved Xiang Xiang departed from Tokyo's Ueno Zoo early the same day, and arrived at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Sichuan at 5:15 p.m. after a more than five-hour flight from Narita International Airport in Tokyo.

Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport opened a green channel and arranged for staff to conduct onsite inspection and disinfection processes to ensure Xiang Xiang's smooth and efficient customs clearance. Xiang Xiang departed for the Bifengxia Giant Panda Base at 6:35 p.m. aboard a truck.

At the base, Xiang Xiang will undergo a 30-day quarantine and examination before being qualified to meet with the public.

Xiang Xiang was a bit restless after her long flight and arriving in a completely unfamiliar environment. The staff will try to minimize disturbances to Xiang Xiang, according to a vet from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

Xiang Xiang was born in June 2017 at Ueno Zoo, where she gained much popularity. Her parents Shin Shin (female) and Ri Ri (male) were both on loan from China, where the ownership of the cubs they give birth to belongs. It was the first time a panda cub was born at Ueno Zoo in nearly 29 years.

Now five years and eight months old, the panda has reached her breeding maturity.

"Considering the future of Xiang Xiang and the giant pandas as a species, it would be amazing if it found a good mate and breed in China," Yutaka Fukuda, director of Ueno Zoo, told Xinhua.

