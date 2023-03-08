Giant panda family deemed as bridge of friendship between Spain and China

Xinhua) 17:00, March 08, 2023

A child poses for photos with giant panda statues at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. Thanks to close cooperation between Zoo Aquarium and China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, specialists and staff members managed to breed this extremely rare species in a country far away from its homeland. You You and Jiu Jiu were born to Hua Zuiba and her partner Bing Xing in September, 2021. This giant panda family is cordially deemed a bridge of friendship between Spain and China. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Visitors walk past a poster showing images of giant panda twins at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Giant pandas You You and Jiu Jiu have fun at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Giant panda You You has fun at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Giant panda Bing Xing has a meal at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A poster showing images of giant panda twins is pictured at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

A zoo keeper prepares food for giant pandas at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Giant pandas have fun at Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

