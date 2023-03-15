Scenery of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, C China's Hubei

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows tourists enjoying boat rides in the Pingshan canyon, a tourist attraction famous for its limpid water, in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

