Early-flowering cherry blossoms in full bloom in E China’s Jiangsu
(People's Daily Online) 15:22, March 15, 2023
Photo shows early-blooming cherry blossoms at the Shanshui city resort in Binhu district, Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Liu Nan)
Blankets of early-flowering cherry blossoms recently came into full bloom at the Shanshui city resort in Binhu district, Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, drawing hordes of spring seekers.
In recent years, Wuxi has strived to build itself into a cherry blossom-sightseeing destination through a range of activities, further enhancing the city’s global influence and making the flower an envoy of the city’s image.
