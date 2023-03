We Are China

Migrant birds seen at Huanzidong wetland in NE China’s Liaoning

Xinhua) 08:54, March 17, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds flying in the sky at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows oriental white storks at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows migrant birds flying in the sky at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Ranger Zhang Haigang observes migrant birds at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows oriental white storks at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows white cranes at Huanzidong wetland in Faku County, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

