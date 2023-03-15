White cranes seen at Hengshui Lake in N China's Hebei

People's Daily Online) 13:27, March 15, 2023

A white crane rests in Hengshui Lake inside a national nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Huo Hengmao)

White cranes, a bird species under first-class state protection in China, were recently spotted in Hengshui Lake inside a national nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province, the local resource protection bureau said on March 13.

The two birds were seen first flying over the lake and then one of them landed on the water, while the other flew away without stopping, said Huo Hengmao, a photographer who snapped pictures of the rare birds at the reserve.

Two white cranes fly over Hengshui Lake at a national nature reserve in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Huo Hengmao)

There are just over 5,000 white cranes in China and the appearance of the birds at the nature reserve pleasantly surprised staff members of the nature reserve.

Northern lapwings are seen at the Hengshui Lake wetland in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Huo Hengmao)

Attracted by the good ecological environment and abundant food, white cranes, as migratory birds, stop at the reserve en route to the north, said Zhang Yuguang with the reserve's resource protection bureau.

Grey cranes forage in fields near Hengshui Lake in Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Huo Hengmao)

Other endangered birds, including Baer's pochard, oriental white stork, whooper swan, and white spoonbill, have also been spotted at the nature reserve since the spring migration season for migratory birds began this year.

Little swans and wild geese are seen in Hengshui Lake in Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Huo Hengmao)

Located in Hengshui city, Hebei, Hengshui Lake is the only nature reserve on the North China Plain with a complete wetland ecosystem consisting of swamps, water, mud flats, meadows and woodlands. A total of 333 species of birds have been recorded here.

Pied avocets fly in the sky over Hengshui Lake in Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Huo Hengmao)

