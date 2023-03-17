Scenic spot promotes integrated development of agriculture and tourism in south China

Xinhua) 09:01, March 17, 2023

Tropical fruits are on display at a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2023. As a key project of a pilot zone for international agricultural cooperation in Hainan Province, the scenic spot has introduced more than 500 kinds of tropical fruits from all over the world, which promotes the integrated development of agriculture and tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists enjoy food at a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows the view of a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists take a sightseeing vehicle at a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Tourists take photos at a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows the view of a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

