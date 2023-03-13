Greenhouses used to boost agricultural production efficiency in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:41, March 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 11, 2023 shows greenhouses by the Mudanjiang River in Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Villagers transplant tomato seedlings at a greenhouse in Wanxing Village of Changqing Township, Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 9, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Villagers work at a greenhouse in Xingsheng Village of Ning'an Town, Ning'an City, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 10, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Villagers transplant tomato seedlings at a greenhouse in Wanxing Village of Changqing Township, Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 9, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A villager holds tomato seedlings in her hand at a greenhouse in Wanxing Village of Changqing Township, Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 9, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This aerial photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows greenhouses in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member pollinates a cherry tree at a greenhouse in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 9, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Staff members work at a greenhouse in Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 10, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member pollinates a cherry tree at a greenhouse in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 9, 2023. In Heilongjiang Province, though the temperature is still low in early spring, villagers are taking advantage of greenhouses to boost agricultural production efficiency and increase their income. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

