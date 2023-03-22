In pics: Beauty of roses attracts visitors to 2023 Shenzhen Rose Show

People's Daily Online) 09:10, March 22, 2023

The 2023 Shenzhen Rose Show is underway in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Cao Huanqing)

The 2023 Shenzhen Rose Show has opened in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Various kinds of Chinese roses are displayed at the show, the first of its kind held by the city this year. The show will run until March 27.

