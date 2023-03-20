Spring in Beijing: Early cheery flowers bloom in Yuyuantan Park

(People's Daily App) 15:02, March 20, 2023

As the climate grows warmer, a spectacular cherry blossom season makes its debut in Beijing. At Yuyuantan Park, some cherry blossom trees burst into bloom early, covering their branches with snowflake-like flowers in shades of white or pink. The breathtaking view has drawn crowds of visitors who want to enjoy the flowers and capture their beauty in photographs.

Home to nearly 3,000 cherry blossom trees of more than 40 varieties, Yuyuantan Park kicked off its 14th Cherry Blossom Festival as well as the 4th Spring Flowers Joint Exhibition on Saturday.

Come and have a colorful day at Yuyuantan Park, or just click the video to enjoy this fantastic spring day!

(Compiled by Wang Qingxiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)