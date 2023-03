We Are China

InPics: Apricot flowers bloom in northwest China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:56, March 20, 2023

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of an apricot blossom festival in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

TURPAN, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Blooming apricot flowers in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have been attracting many visitors as the Turpan apricot blossom festival kicked off here Saturday.

A family visit an apricot blossom festival in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows people visiting an apricot blossom festival in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of an apricot blossom festival in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A child enjoys pony riding during an apricot blossom festival in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Dancers perform at the opening ceremony of an apricot blossom festival in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows apricot blossoms in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Tourists take photos among apricot blossoms in Toksun County of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

