Thursday, March 16, 2023

Peach flowers bloom at Summer Palace

(Ecns.cn) 10:52, March 16, 2023

Peach blossoms are in full bloom beside the Seventeen-Arch Bridge at the Summer Palace, Beijing, March 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)


(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

