Cherry blossoms at Shanghai's Gucun Park

(People's Daily App) 15:49, March 17, 2023

Covering more than 4.3 square kilometers, Gucun Park in Shanghai's Baoshan district hosts more than 16,000 cherry trees of 110 varieties. The most common type of cherry tree in Gucun Park is the Somei Yoshin, the most popular type of cherry tree in Japan. These flowers will be in full bloom by the end of March. Click on the video to get in touch with spring.

(Compiled by Guo Xingzhe; video source: International Channel Shanghai)

