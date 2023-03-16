Gorgeous plum blossoms in NW China’s Shaanxi

People's Daily Online) 10:10, March 16, 2023

More than 1,000 plum trees have blossomed as temperatures rise in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

As the spring breeze blows, the branches with pink flowers sway, and the petals fall off the trees, creating a gorgeous view, attracting large numbers of visitors.

Photo shows a plum orchard in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Ren Li)

Photo shows a plum orchard in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Ren Li) Photo shows plum blossoms in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Deng Yujie) A child touches plum blossoms in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Ren Li) Photo shows a plum orchard in Mianxian county, Hanzhong city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Ren Li)

