In pics: Plum trees bloom in Liancheng county, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:36, February 21, 2023

Photo shows blooming plum flowers in Liancheng county, Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Liancheng county)

More than 1,333 hectares of plum trees are in bloom in Liancheng county, Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian Province, attracting throngs of visitors.

Sibao township is a major plum growing region in Fujian. In recent years, the local government has helped local farmers plant fruit trees on mountain slopes. As a result, the mountains have turned green and the farmers have increased their income.

Today, the fruit industry has become a pillar industry for advancing rural vitalization in Sibao township.

