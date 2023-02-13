Home>>
China issues No. 1 central document for 2023, highlights tasks on rural vitalization
(Xinhua) 16:46, February 13, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2023 on Monday, outlining nine tasks in comprehensively promoting rural vitalization this year.
As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities. Work on agriculture and rural areas has been high on the agenda for 20 consecutive years since 2004.
