Persimmon industry boosts people's incomes in Yixian county, N China's Hebei
(People's Daily Online) 16:29, January 09, 2023
|Photo shows persimmons drying at a farmer's home in Dule village, Yixian county, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo/Su Yanan)
Recently, farmers have been busy drying persimmons in Dule village, Yixian county, north China's Hebei Province.
Yixian has a long tradition of drying persimmons, and winter is the best season in the county to do this. Dried persimmons from the county are sold to the rest of China.
In recent years, Yixian has vigorously developed its persimmon industry, establishing a complete industrial chain covering planting, processing and sales of persimmons. The county boasts a planting area of more than 114,000 mu (7,600 hectares) and an annual persimmon yield of nearly 170,000 tonnes, with an output value of 320 million yuan (about $46.7 million). The persimmon industry has become a cash cow, helping local people increase their incomes.
