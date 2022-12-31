County in south China’s Hainan finds path to prosperity by growing rambutan

December 31, 2022

Photo shows rambutans grown in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan Province. (Photo/Fu Wuping)

At a rambutan production base in Sandao township, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan Province, workers are carefully selecting and packing the fuzzy red fruit into boxes before sending them to markets all around the country.

Rambutan is a local specialty in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County and a geographical indication (GI) product in China. Rambutan planting is a characteristic agricultural industry and a famous calling card of the county. The industry’s annual output value is over 400 million yuan ($57.47 million).

In an effort to continuously expand the industrial chain of rambutan planting, the county has vigorously boosted the high-quality development and upgrading of characteristic agricultural industries and “all-for-one” tourism featuring the rambutan industry. In 2022, the county hosted the first Baoting Rambutan Cultural Festival.

