Persimmons enter harvest season in village in E China’s Anhui

People's Daily Online) 13:57, November 17, 2021

Villager Wang Meiqiu (L) dries persimmons in Jigongjian village, Shexian County, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/Wu Jianping)

Persimmons in Jigongjian village, Shexian County, east China’s Anhui Province, have entered harvest season recently.

Jigongjian has a long history of planting persimmon trees, and the oldest persimmon tree in the village is over 400 years old. Villagers have a tradition of drying the persimmons.

In recent years, the fruit has become a cash cow for local growers and has boosted the development of the tourism sector in the village. Now many persimmon farmers also sell their products via live-streaming sessions.

