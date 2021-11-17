Home>>
Persimmons enter harvest season in village in E China’s Anhui
(People's Daily Online) 13:57, November 17, 2021
|Villager Wang Meiqiu (L) dries persimmons in Jigongjian village, Shexian County, east China’s Anhui Province. (Photo/Wu Jianping)
Persimmons in Jigongjian village, Shexian County, east China’s Anhui Province, have entered harvest season recently.
Jigongjian has a long history of planting persimmon trees, and the oldest persimmon tree in the village is over 400 years old. Villagers have a tradition of drying the persimmons.
In recent years, the fruit has become a cash cow for local growers and has boosted the development of the tourism sector in the village. Now many persimmon farmers also sell their products via live-streaming sessions.
