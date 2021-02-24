Wuhan has a plum of a tourist attraction

Plum trees are in bloom at East Lake Plum Garden in Wuhan, Hubei province, which has been attracting 15,000 tourist visits daily. [Photo by Wang Bin/For chinadaily.com.cn]

More than 20,000 plum trees in more than 340 varieties are in full bloom at the East Lake Plum Garden in Wuhan, Hubei province.

In recent weeks, the garden has attracted around 15,000 tourist visits per day.

The garden at East Lake is the biggest plum research center in China, covering an area of more than 53 hectares and features the greatest variety in the world.

The blooming scene has attracted lots of photographers and photo hobbyists to take pictures at the garden, as well as people who are fans of traditional Han clothes and cheongsam to enjoy the early spring in traditional Chinese outfits.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, reservations are required. Tourists must show reservation barcodes at the entrance and have their body temperature checked.