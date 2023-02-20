Morel mushroom cultivation under grapevines brings prosperity to NW China’s Shaanxi villagers

Photo shows morel mushrooms in a grape greenhouse in Huyi district of Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Zhao Yingchao)

Villagers recently harvested morel mushrooms in a grape greenhouse in Yuchan neighborhood, Huyi district of Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Li Genliang, a local in Bashi village in Huyi district, was the first in the village to plant morel mushrooms under grapevines.

Li began to plant morel mushrooms in 2015. Together with six neighboring households, Li planted the edible fungi on over 4 hectares of land that year, generating annual revenue of more than 1 million yuan (about $145,000), making morel mushroom cultivation a new option for people in surrounding areas to increase their income.

“Now, morel mushrooms sell well,” Li said excitedly. This year, influenced by Li, more villagers in surrounding areas have taken to the morel mushroom industry.

