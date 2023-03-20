Cole flowers in full bloom attract tourists in China

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows cole flower fields in Yangxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists take pictures in cole flower fields in Yangxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 17, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows a high-speed train running past a cole flower field in Yangxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun in cole flower fields in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows a high-speed train running past cole field with a sculpture of crested ibises on the foreground in Yangxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows beehives among cole flower fields in Yangxian County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Children walk among cole flower fields in front of Diaojiaolou buildings (houses on stilts) in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows teachers lecturing children in cole flower fields in front of Diaojiaolou buildings (houses on stilts) in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Xiong Yichao/Xinhua)

Residents chat on Diaojiaolou buildings (houses on stilts) in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People take a sight-seeing train among cole flower fields in front of Diaojiaolou buildings (houses on stilts) in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2023. (Photo by Xiong Yichao/Xinhua)

Inheritors of Qiang embroidery make embroidery works of Qiang ethnic group during a culture and tourism festival in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 18, 2023. As the temperature gradually rises, the cole flowers in full bloom have attracted many tourists to Hanzhong. In recent years, the rural revitalization of Hanzhong has been greatly promoted by the development of ecological agriculture and tourism. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

