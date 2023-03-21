Scenery of Basum Lake after snow in Nyingchi, SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 08:39, March 21, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

This stitched aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

