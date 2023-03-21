Scenery of Basum Lake after snow in Nyingchi, SW China's Tibet
This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This stitched aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the scenery of Basum Lake after snow in the city of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
