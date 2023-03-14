Home>>
Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival unveils excellent photos
|(Photo/Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival)
Every beauty of southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region truly deserves praise. To showcase the new look of a modern socialist Xizang (Tibet) that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful to all the Internet users across the world, the autonomous region has held its Third China's Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival.
The event, under the theme of “Tashi Delek,” which is a greeting for good luck and best wishes in the Zang language, has unveiled a collection of excellent photos.
