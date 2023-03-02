Home>>
Tibet's Burang port resumes two-way cargo passing
(Xinhua) 14:39, March 02, 2023
LHASA, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Burang, an important port for trade with Nepal, has resumed two-way cargo passing since Wednesday, the commerce department of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region said.
Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, customs clearance at Burang port was temporarily suspended. One-way exports to Nepal resumed in December, and more than 1,600 tonnes of cement, steel bars, and other goods have been exported to Nepal since.
The resumption of two-way cargo passing at the port will further deepen economic and trade exchanges between China and Nepal, an official with the department said.
