View of Lhasa after snowfall
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 24, 2023 show a view after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 show a view after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 24, 2023 show a view of the Potala Palace after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 show a view after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 show a view of the Potala Palace after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 show a view after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A tourist takes photos of the Potala Palace after a snowfall in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)
