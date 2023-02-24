Annual equestrian show held in Lhasa

A rider performs archery during an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Riders compete in a horse racing during an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A rider stands on horseback during an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

A rider on horseback performs during an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Riders on horseback perform during an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A rider picks up hada during an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A rider interacts with a horse before an equestrian show in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 23, 2023. An annual equestrian show was held here on Thursday to celebrate the Tibetan New Year. (Photo by Tenzin Nyida/Xinhua)

