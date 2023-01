We Are China

Pilgrims visit Lhasa in winter

Ecns.cn) 14:19, January 13, 2023

A pilgrim kowtows in front of the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Jan. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

Many pilgrims came to Lhasa for praying in winter.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)