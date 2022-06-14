Green technology aids forest pest control on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

June 14, 2022

LHASA, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A new green pest prevention and control technology has been widely promoted on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and proved effective, according to the Science and Technology Department of Tibet.

The technology, jointly developed by Tibet, Qinghai, Henan, and seven national and local research institutes, has been applied to about 4.5 million hectares in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region and northwest China's Qinghai Province, officials of the department said.

Compared to the traditional pest control method, the new technology has reduced the economic expenditure by 2.532 billion yuan (about 376 million U.S. dollars) and the use of pesticides by 7,174 tonnes as of June, the officials said.

