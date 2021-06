We Are China

Grebes seen in Lhalu wetland national nature reserve in Lhasa

Xinhua) 14:04, June 16, 2021

Grebes are seen in the Lhalu wetland national nature reserve in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

