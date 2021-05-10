Cherry blossoms bloom at foot of Potala Palace in Lhasa

May 10, 2021

Cherry blossoms bloom on both sides of the Beijing Middle Road at the foot of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, May 7, 2021. The pink cherry blossoms looked like clouds, attracting many tourists. (Photo/China News Service)

