Kids in Lhasa celebrate Children's Day
(Ecns.cn) 16:24, June 02, 2021
Photo taken on Jun 1 shows parent-child dance on Children's Day in a kindergarten in Lhasa. Various activities including art shows and games have been held in kindergartens and primary schools in Lhasa to celebrate International Children's Day. (Photo/ China News Service).
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
