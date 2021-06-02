Kids in Lhasa celebrate Children's Day

Ecns.cn) 16:24, June 02, 2021

Photo taken on Jun 1 shows parent-child dance on Children's Day in a kindergarten in Lhasa. Various activities including art shows and games have been held in kindergartens and primary schools in Lhasa to celebrate International Children's Day. (Photo/ China News Service).

